Godavari Drugs standalone net profit declines 49.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.00% to Rs 39.16 croreNet profit of Godavari Drugs declined 49.62% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 39.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.1633.76 16 OPM %5.807.64 -PBDT1.471.90 -23 PBT0.961.47 -35 NP0.671.33 -50
