Godavari Drugs standalone net profit declines 49.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Godavari Drugs declined 49.62% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 39.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.39.1633.765.807.641.471.900.961.470.671.33

