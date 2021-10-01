Endurance Technologies commences production of ABS modulators at Waluj unit

-
ALSO READ
Balkrishna Industries commences trial production at Aurangabad facility
Endurance Technologies introduces VRS for its employees at Chakan
Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 75.42% in the March 2021 quarter
Endurance Technologies update on VSS scheme
Endurance Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 56.80 crore in the June 2021 quarter
-
Endurance Technologies has commenced commercial production of Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) modulators from one of its manufacturing plants at Waluj, Aurangabad.
The plant has an annual installed capacity to manufacture 400,000 nos. of single channel ABS modulators.
The Company has initially commenced production with 8,000nos. of ABS modulators per month which is expected to be ramped up to its capacity level production by July / August 2022.
The ABS modulators shall be supplied to leading OEM customers of the Company for >125cc range of motorcycles and scooters.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU