Endurance Technologies commences production of ABS modulators at Waluj unit

Endurance Technologies has commenced commercial production of Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) modulators from one of its manufacturing plants at Waluj, Aurangabad.

The plant has an annual installed capacity to manufacture 400,000 nos. of single channel ABS modulators.

The Company has initially commenced production with 8,000nos. of ABS modulators per month which is expected to be ramped up to its capacity level production by July / August 2022.

The ABS modulators shall be supplied to leading OEM customers of the Company for >125cc range of motorcycles and scooters.

