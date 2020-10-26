Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 187.74 points or 3.08% at 5910.55 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.51%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 3.36%),Coal India Ltd (down 2.68%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 2.37%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 2.26%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Gas Ltd (down 2.24%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.87%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.81%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 1.57%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.3%).

On the other hand, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 4.54%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.61%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.73%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 529.49 or 1.3% at 40156.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 152.3 points or 1.28% at 11778.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 120.67 points or 0.8% at 15013.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 63.89 points or 1.27% at 4958.03.

On BSE,921 shares were trading in green, 1600 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

