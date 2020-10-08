Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 40.5 points or 0.63% at 6375.14 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 3.76%), Oil India Ltd (down 3.32%),Adani Gas Ltd (down 2.42%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.41%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 1.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.67%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.32%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.72%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.61%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.44%).

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.63%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.38%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 1.01%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 543.82 or 1.36% at 40422.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 158.85 points or 1.35% at 11897.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 22.41 points or 0.15% at 15071.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.5 points or 0.05% at 4989.82.

On BSE,1268 shares were trading in green, 1281 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)