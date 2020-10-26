Poly Medicure Q2 PAT climbs 23% to Rs 35 cr

-
Poly Medicure's consolidated net profit jumped 23.23% to Rs 35 crore on 14.80% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 199.62 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Profit before tax (PBT) soared 29.60% to Rs 45.97 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 35.47 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter surged 55.02% to Rs 10.96 crore as against Rs 7.07 crore in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared during market hours today, 26 October 2020.
Poly Medicure exports plastic medical disposables/surgical devices. It manufactures and supplies approximately 100 types of disposable medical devices in the product verticals of infusion therapy, anesthesia, urology, gastroenterology, blood management and blood collection, surgery and wound drainage, dialysis and central venous access catheters
Shares of Poly Medicure were down 0.65% to Rs 489.95 on BSE. The scrip galloped 156.65% from its 52-week low of Rs 190.90 hit on 25 October 2019.
