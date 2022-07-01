Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 295.18 points or 3.71% at 7656.88 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil India Ltd (down 14.33%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 12.12%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 9.99%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 7.19%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 6.17%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 3.48%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 2.26%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 2.05%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.91%), and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.19%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.14%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.98%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.58%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 306.02 or 0.58% at 52712.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90 points or 0.57% at 15690.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 52.52 points or 0.21% at 24733.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.32 points or 0.04% at 7682.21.

On BSE,1495 shares were trading in green, 1682 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

