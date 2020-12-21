Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 448.18 points or 3.11% at 13949.2 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 5.76%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 4.74%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 4.44%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.53%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.68%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2%), Castrol India Ltd (down 1.71%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.63%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.33%), moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 471.71 or 1% at 46488.98.

The Nifty 50 index was down 130.65 points or 0.95% at 13629.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 221.92 points or 1.25% at 17547.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 85.3 points or 1.44% at 5837.4.

On BSE,989 shares were trading in green, 1909 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

