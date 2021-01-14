3i Infotech Ltd Slips 4.99%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 2.14%

3i Infotech Ltd has added 55.41% over last one month compared to 16.28% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.68% rise in the SENSEX
3i Infotech Ltd fell 4.99% today to trade at Rs 8.19. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 2.14% to quote at 26308.42. The index is up 16.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Wipro Ltd decreased 3.93% and HCL Technologies Ltd lost 3.54% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 62.97 % over last one year compared to the 17.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
3i Infotech Ltd has added 55.41% over last one month compared to 16.28% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 77440 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 149.4 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 9.57 on 12 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1.15 on 25 Mar 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU