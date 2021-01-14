3i Infotech Ltd Slips 4.99%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 2.14%

3i Infotech Ltd has added 55.41% over last one month compared to 16.28% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.68% rise in the SENSEX

3i Infotech Ltd fell 4.99% today to trade at Rs 8.19. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 2.14% to quote at 26308.42. The index is up 16.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Wipro Ltd decreased 3.93% and HCL Technologies Ltd lost 3.54% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 62.97 % over last one year compared to the 17.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

3i Infotech Ltd has added 55.41% over last one month compared to 16.28% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 77440 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 149.4 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 9.57 on 12 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1.15 on 25 Mar 2020.

