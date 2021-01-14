Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Spurts 11.1%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Gains 1.1%

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has added 17.43% over last one month compared to 9.04% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 6.81% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd gained 11.1% today to trade at Rs 1023.15. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.1% to quote at 19861.35. The index is up 9.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Schaeffler India Ltd increased 2.21% and Adani Green Energy Ltd added 1.76% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 14.22 % over last one year compared to the 18.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has added 17.43% over last one month compared to 9.04% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 6.81% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 79179 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 45680 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1423.55 on 14 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 448 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)