Eicher Motors Ltd Slides 2.81%

Eicher Motors Ltd has lost 2.14% over last one month compared to 8.18% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 3.57% rise in the SENSEX

Eicher Motors Ltd fell 2.81% today to trade at Rs 2817.5. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.57% to quote at 24707.76. The index is up 8.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd decreased 1.36% and Escorts Ltd lost 0.7% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 38.46 % over last one year compared to the 23.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Eicher Motors Ltd has lost 2.14% over last one month compared to 8.18% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 3.57% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 37088 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 80641 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3035.5 on 22 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1246 on 07 Apr 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)