Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 129.05 points or 1.83% at 7190.45 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Coal India Ltd (up 5.21%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 3.75%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 2.8%),Oil India Ltd (up 2.77%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.11%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.89%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.68%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.58%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.56%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 266.73 or 0.51% at 52567.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.75 points or 0.53% at 15821.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 166.84 points or 0.67% at 25182.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.15 points or 0.46% at 7930.09.

On BSE,1894 shares were trading in green, 681 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

