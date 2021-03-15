Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 128.25 points or 1.93% at 6524.85 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 5.14%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 4.42%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 3.68%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.53%),Coal India Ltd (down 3.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 2.92%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 2.65%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 2.4%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.24%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.19%).

On the other hand, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 1.16%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.9%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.06%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 807.21 or 1.59% at 49984.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 221.85 points or 1.48% at 14809.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 205.97 points or 0.97% at 21003.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 78.75 points or 1.13% at 6898.3.

On BSE,927 shares were trading in green, 2021 were trading in red and 189 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)