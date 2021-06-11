NHPC Q4 PAT spurts 80% YoY to Rs 464 cr

On a consolidated basis, NHPC's net profit jumped 79.50% to Rs 464.60 crore on 25.84% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,609.17 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax soared 51.55% to Rs 560.29 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 369.70 crore in Q4 FY20.

During the financial year, NHPC's consolidated net profit climbed 7.09% to Rs 3,582.13 crore on 3.59% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 9,647.89 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

The board of NHPC on Thursday, 10 June 2021, approved the proposal for raising of debt upto Rs 4,300 crore during financial year 2021-22 through issuance of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible taxable corporate bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis and/or raising of Term Loans-I External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches.

The board has recommended a final dividend 3.50% for the FY 2020-21.

NHPC is the largest organisation for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power.

As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 70.95% stake in the company.

Shares of NHPC rose 0.37% to Rs 27.15 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)