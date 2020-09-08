Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 48.26 points or 0.79% at 6166.16 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 2.87%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.49%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.26%),Castrol India Ltd (up 1.18%),Alphageo (India) Ltd (up 1.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.04%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.03%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.95%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.8%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.52%).

On the other hand, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.47%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.33%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.98%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 77.84 or 0.2% at 38495.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 9.75 points or 0.09% at 11364.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 59.12 points or 0.41% at 14632.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.02 points or 0.12% at 4915.42.

On BSE,996 shares were trading in green, 825 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

