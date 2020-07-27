Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 14.18 points or 0.22% at 6344.52 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.45%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.24%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.54%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.28%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 0.71%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.57%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.31%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 3.65%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 2.88%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 2.77%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 264.22 or 0.69% at 37864.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 100.35 points or 0.9% at 11093.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 131.19 points or 1.01% at 12835.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 46.96 points or 1.04% at 4448.12.

On BSE,531 shares were trading in green, 1347 were trading in red and 77 were unchanged.

