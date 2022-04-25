Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 719.58 points or 3.23% at 21576.31 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (down 5.24%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 5.07%),NMDC Ltd (down 4.94%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.14%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 3.29%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.14%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.05%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.01%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.18%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 589.15 or 1.03% at 56608.

The Nifty 50 index was down 203.55 points or 1.19% at 16968.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 433.08 points or 1.48% at 28814.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 132.47 points or 1.53% at 8528.94.

On BSE,1007 shares were trading in green, 2448 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

