Tata Steel Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1229.8, down 3.74% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 30.73% in last one year as compared to a 17.22% rally in NIFTY and a 38.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1229.8, down 3.74% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 16979.8. The Sensex is at 56667.34, down 0.93%.Tata Steel Ltd has eased around 8.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6440.65, down 2.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1232.2, down 3.5% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 5.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

