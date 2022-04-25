JSW Steel Ltd eases for fifth straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 712.25, down 1.54% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.61% in last one year as compared to a 17.22% rally in NIFTY and a 38.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 712.25, down 1.54% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 16979.8. The Sensex is at 56667.34, down 0.93%.JSW Steel Ltd has eased around 2.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6440.65, down 2.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.54 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

