Gujarat Gas Ltd Spikes 4.53%, S&P BSE Energy index Rises 2.26%

Gujarat Gas Ltd rose 4.53% today to trade at Rs 314.9. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 2.26% to quote at 5884.15. The index is down 8.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd increased 2.65% and Petronet LNG Ltd added 2.33% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 14.65 % over last one year compared to the 1.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Gujarat Gas Ltd has added 3.6% over last one month compared to 8.28% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 3.97% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 31645 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17778 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 334.65 on 14 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 189.2 on 25 Nov 2019.

