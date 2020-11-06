Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 267.54 points or 1.07% at 25371.42 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, V I P Industries Ltd (up 1.49%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.43%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.22%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.19%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Blue Star Ltd (up 0.58%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.5%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.29%).

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 247.01 or 0.6% at 41587.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.05 points or 0.57% at 12189.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.65 points or 1.02% at 15290.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.04 points or 0.9% at 5187.06.

On BSE,1204 shares were trading in green, 543 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

