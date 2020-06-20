Airan consolidated net profit rises 257.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.15% to Rs 16.21 crore

Net profit of Airan rose 257.81% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.15% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.32% to Rs 6.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 57.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

