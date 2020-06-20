Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit declines 23.12% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.62% to Rs 581.27 croreNet profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 23.12% to Rs 54.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.62% to Rs 581.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 705.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.54% to Rs 237.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 211.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.79% to Rs 2661.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2918.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales581.27705.58 -18 2661.812918.35 -9 OPM %14.9614.67 -14.2411.73 - PBDT101.83117.93 -14 407.45380.09 7 PBT82.6699.45 -17 328.44314.93 4 NP54.0870.34 -23 237.46211.00 13
