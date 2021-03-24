Adani Green to acquire 74.94MW solar assets from Sterling & Wilson

For consideration of Rs 446 crore

Adani Green Energy announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% stake in two SPVs holding 74.94 MW operating solar projects of Sterling & Wilson, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company.

The projects, commissioned in 2017, are located in Medak District of Telangana and have long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana.

The enterprise valuation of the target SPV is Rs. 446 crore. With this acquisition, AGEL will increase its operating renewable capacity to 3,470 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 15,240 MW. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)