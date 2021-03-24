Adani Green to acquire 74.94MW solar assets from Sterling & Wilson

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green spurts on order win, acquisition
Adani Green Energy to acquire 50 MW solar asset from SkyPower Global
Adani Green commissions 100 MW wind power plant in Kutch
Adani Green Energy commissions 25 MW solar power plant at Chitrakoot, U.P.
Adani Green Energy to acquire Surajkiran Renewable Resources
-
For consideration of Rs 446 croreAdani Green Energy announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% stake in two SPVs holding 74.94 MW operating solar projects of Sterling & Wilson, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company.
The projects, commissioned in 2017, are located in Medak District of Telangana and have long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana.
The enterprise valuation of the target SPV is Rs. 446 crore. With this acquisition, AGEL will increase its operating renewable capacity to 3,470 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 15,240 MW. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU