EPL partners with Unilever for sustainability initiative in oral care range

EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack) announced that the company has been selected as a partner by Unilever, in their journey towards achieving 100% sustainability in the oral care segment.

Accordingly, EPL will supply their APR approved, 100% recyclable and fully sustainable Platina Tubes, for the toothpaste category of Unilever.

EPL's Platina Tube with HDPE closure, is the world's first fully sustainable and completely recyclable tube accredited by APR. This partnership will help Unilever's oral care brands like Signal, Pepsodent and Closeup to be 100% recyclable by 2025.

Speaking on the partnership, Ram Ramasamy, Chief Operating Officer, EPL said, EPL's Platina, ecofriendly laminated tube, produced with less than 5% barrier resin, is designed to deliver source reduction and recyclability without the loss of any barrier properties. Platina tube is especially suited for oral and beauty & cosmetics products brands.

Unilever will be launching fully recyclable tubes later this year in two of their biggest oral care markets, France and India.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 30 May 2021. Shares of EPL rose 0.26% to settle at Rs 228 yesterday.

EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack) is the world's largest specialty packaging company, manufacturing laminated plastic tubes catering to the FMCG and pharma spaces.

