Neuland Labs Q2 PAT spurts 147% to Rs 21 cr

-
ALSO READ
Board of Hawkins Cooker approves change in directorate
Laurus Labs reports stellar Q1 results
Neuland Laboratories standalone net profit rises 168.45% in the June 2020 quarter
Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 165.50% in the June 2020 quarter
Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 146.72% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Neuland Laboratories reported 146.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.44 crore on 29.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 241.39 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 28.68 crore, up by 130.3% from Rs 12.45 crore in Q2 September 2019. Current tax expense during the quarter increased by 5.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3.47 crore.
The company's board has recommended interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.
Commenting on the performance, Sucheth Davuluri, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of the company, said: We are pleased to report a record quarterly revenue of Rs 242 crore. The revenue growth of 29.6% was powered by both the Prime and Custom Manufacturing Solutions (CMS) verticals. We believe this sets us up firmly on the growth path for the rest of this year while providing a strong base for the next fiscal as well. We are also pleased to report that Unit III has commenced revenue generation which will act as a further tailwind going forward.
In addition, Saharsh Davuluri, vice chairman and managing director, Neuland Labs, added: The CMS business is continuing to drive growth with good performance from the baseline projects. We are seeing our efforts over the years pay off as more molecules are progressing in the pipeline towards commercialization. Our focus will continue to be on adding products in both Generic Drug Substances (GDS) and CMS that will drive long term growth.
Neuland Labs manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) through its cGMP manufacturing facilities, working with customers in close to 80 countries.
The scrip tumbled 4.67% to Rs 1226.60 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 1221.05 and 1289.25 so far during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU