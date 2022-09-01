Equitas Small Finance Bank announces special interest rate offer on FDs

-
In this offer the customers can now avail upto 7.32% interest p.a. on 888 days Fixed Deposit. Under this offer the interest rates for senior citizens have been increased to 7.82% and 7.47% for its NRE Customers.
The interest payout options under this special offer are monthly and quarterly.
Addtionally, the customer can procure higher interest rates for tenure greater than 1 year and to 3 years. The offer is not applicable for fresh NRE Funds
