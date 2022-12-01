Ethos inks exclusive retail partnership with Trilobe

The luxury watch retailer has signed an exclusive partnership deal with contemporary watch brand Trilobe, to bring its collection to the Indian market.

Trilobe creates watches that indicate time through a three-ringed display sans the hands. Since its inception by founder Gautier Massonneau, the Swiss-made watches have generated a lot of buzz owing to their off-beat approach to fine watchmaking.

With this partnership, Ethos Watch Boutiques will exclusively retail Trilobe across India and the selection will be available from early 2023.

The core range will include models from all Trilobe watch collections Les Matinaux, Nuit Fantastique, Secret, and Une Folle Journ.

"In just a few years, Trilobe has made a mark in the watch industry, with timepieces that are inventive and innovative. And that's no mean feat," says Yashovardhan Saboo, founder and managing director, Ethos. "Ethos is thrilled to become the exclusive retail partner for Trilobe in India. It's time for India's watch aficionados to experience the brand first-hand. We look forward to a fruitful association."

Ethos is engaged in the business of trading of watches, accessories and luxury items and rendering of related after sale services. The company's consolidated net profit surged 409.8% to Rs 13.56 crore on 32.3% jump in net sales to Rs 177.72 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip advanced 0.02% at Rs 918 on the BSE.

