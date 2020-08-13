Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Hercules Hoists standalone net profit rises 122.44% in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 44.51% to Rs 6.17 crore

Net profit of Euro Leder Fashion declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.51% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.1711.12 -45 OPM %-1.30-3.69 -PBDT0.220.45 -51 PBT0.080.27 -70 NP0.080.21 -62

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 18:19 IST

