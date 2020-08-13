Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.51% to Rs 6.17 crore

Net profit of Euro Leder Fashion declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.51% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.1711.12-1.30-3.690.220.450.080.270.080.21

