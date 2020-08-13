Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit rises 11.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.52% to Rs 281.69 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 11.91% to Rs 46.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.52% to Rs 281.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 354.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.281.69354.4223.2219.9964.7667.8258.7763.6646.7041.73

