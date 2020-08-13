Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit rises 11.91% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 20.52% to Rs 281.69 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 11.91% to Rs 46.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.52% to Rs 281.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 354.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales281.69354.42 -21 OPM %23.2219.99 -PBDT64.7667.82 -5 PBT58.7763.66 -8 NP46.7041.73 12

Thu, August 13 2020. 18:19 IST

