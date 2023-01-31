Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.38% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 3538.50 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries rose 11.38% to Rs 198.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 178.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 3538.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3311.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3538.503311.71 7 OPM %11.2511.45 -PBDT402.52381.03 6 PBT275.69270.33 2 NP198.61178.32 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:37 IST

