Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Exide Industries rose 11.38% to Rs 198.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 178.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 3538.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3311.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3538.503311.7111.2511.45402.52381.03275.69270.33198.61178.32

