Trident standalone net profit declines 32.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.33% to Rs 1618.40 croreNet profit of Trident declined 32.07% to Rs 142.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 209.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.33% to Rs 1618.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1957.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1618.401957.66 -17 OPM %16.8520.58 -PBDT260.98383.96 -32 PBT183.26306.44 -40 NP142.04209.10 -32
