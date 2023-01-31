Trident standalone net profit declines 32.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.33% to Rs 1618.40 crore

Net profit of Trident declined 32.07% to Rs 142.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 209.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.33% to Rs 1618.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1957.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1618.401957.6616.8520.58260.98383.96183.26306.44142.04209.10

