Exide Industries Ltd sees continued selling

Exide Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 155.75, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11231.25. The Sensex is at 38089.93, down 0.72%.Exide Industries Ltd has eased around 4.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7888, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

