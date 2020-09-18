Exide Industries Ltd spurts 0.51%, up for five straight sessions

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 168.2, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.44% in last one year as compared to a 7.94% gain in NIFTY and a 18.03% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Exide Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 168.2, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 11554.45. The Sensex is at 39047.88, up 0.17%. Exide Industries Ltd has added around 1.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8128.65, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 168.7, up 0.84% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 21.49 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

