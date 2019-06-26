Market rises for 2nd straight session

The market ended with modest gains, backed by firmness in banks and The Nifty closed tad below 11,850 mark after crossing that level in the intraday. The barometer index, the BSE Sensex, rose 134 points or 0.34% to 39,568.94, as per the provisional closing data. The index rose 51.10 points or 0.43% to 11,847.55, as per the provisional closing data.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.85%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.47%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, positive. On the BSE, 1443 shares rose and 1049 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged.

US arrived on Tuesday night on his three-day visit to the country to strengthen strategic ties between the two nations. Pompeo and India's S Jaishankar held a joint press conference today, after they met for a working lunch. Earlier in the day Pompeo met and This is his first high-level engagement with PM Modi-led NDA regime after Lok Sabha elections.

Most PSU Banks rose. (up 11.78%), (up 7.5%), Oriental of Commerce (up 5.05%), Union Bank of (up 2.79%), Bank of (up 2.43%), (up 2.14%), (up 1.38%) and State Bank of (up 0.29%) edged higher.

was down 0.56% to Rs 2,262.15. was up 2.58% to Rs 1,295.20 and was up 0.30% to Rs 2,424.

(up 3.09%), (up 3.79%), (up 3.62%) and (up 2.89%) advanced.

(down 2.8%), (down 1.81%) and (down 1.26%) declined.

advanced. (up 5.24%), (up 4.61%), (up 4.40%), (up 4.07%), (up 3.04%), (up 2.92%), (up 2.55%), (up 2.24%) and NMDC (up 1.13%) advanced.

rose 5.17% to Rs 79.30. The company said it has defaulted payment towards maturity on unsecured commercial paper dues to the tune of Rs 225 crore. The company said that the amount shall be paid over the next couple of days. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 25 June 2019.

was up 0.76% to Rs 139.95. The company had participated in Uttar Pradesh New and Agency (UPNEDA)'s tender for 500 MW Solar capacity with two bids of 20 MW each at Auraiya and Rihand. Reverse auction was carried out on 25 June 2019 and has won entire 40 MW of solar capacity bid by it at a levelised tariff of Rs 3.02/kWh applicable for 25 years. The projects shall be set up by under mode and shall add to the installed capacity of NTPC. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 25 June 2019.

rose 3.27% to Rs 129.3 after the company announced the launch of eight new non-stop international flights from the country's busiest metros of and will service Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai, Mumbai-Dhaka-Mumbai, Delhi-Dhaka- and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi with daily non-stop flights. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 25 June 2019.

Overseas, European stocks were trading lower while most Asian stocks were trading in the red on Wednesday after officials tempered expectations in the markets for aggressive monetary easing.

US stocks slid lower Tuesday after Federal Reserve said the central banks was still monitoring the economy for signs of weakness and would seek to avoid a knee-jerk reaction in terms of cutting benchmark interest rates.

Fed noted the Fed will take a wait-and-see approach given how rapid recent economic changes have been. Powell on Tuesday also said the central bank is insulated from short-term political pressures, pushing back against US Donald Trump's demand for a significant rate cut.

Meanwhile, investors looked toward developments on the US- trade front, with Presidents and set to meet at the summit later this week. Investors are also watching the Middle East, with continuing tensions between the US and said Trump's decision Monday to impose additional sanctions on had closed the door to diplomatic negotiations.

