Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 50.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.42% to Rs 4258.93 croreNet profit of Federal Bank rose 50.98% to Rs 733.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 485.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 19.42% to Rs 4258.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3566.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income4258.933566.27 19 OPM %63.8259.49 -PBDT996.63656.59 52 PBT996.63656.59 52 NP733.34485.72 51
