Crown Tours reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Reported sales nilNet Loss of Crown Tours reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales01.11 -100 OPM %0-9.01 -PBDT-0.11-0.02 -450 PBT-0.13-0.04 -225 NP-0.14-0.05 -180
