Federal Bank Ltd soars 1.15%, Gains for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 123.45, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.2% in last one year as compared to a 0.45% jump in NIFTY and a 8.45% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41209.2, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 121.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 182.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

