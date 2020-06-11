Fervent Synergies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 79.56% to Rs 0.75 croreNet profit of Fervent Synergies reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 79.56% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 80.49% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.91% to Rs 7.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.753.67 -80 7.3516.67 -56 OPM %9.33-1.36 -6.128.40 - PBDT0.02-0.05 LP 0.331.74 -81 PBT0.01-0.05 LP 0.311.73 -82 NP0.01-0.05 LP 0.241.23 -80
