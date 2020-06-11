Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 66.85% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.16% to Rs 857.41 croreNet profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 66.85% to Rs 27.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.16% to Rs 857.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 858.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 90.21% to Rs 120.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 47.43% to Rs 4400.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2984.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales857.41858.82 0 4400.122984.45 47 OPM %6.524.37 -5.074.52 - PBDT48.1730.58 58 193.30115.46 67 PBT37.2624.41 53 156.7793.81 67 NP27.5816.53 67 120.5063.35 90
