Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 66.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.16% to Rs 857.41 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 66.85% to Rs 27.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.16% to Rs 857.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 858.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.21% to Rs 120.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 47.43% to Rs 4400.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2984.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

