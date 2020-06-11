EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.53% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 4245.09 croreNet profit of EID Parry (India) declined 0.53% to Rs 157.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 158.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 4245.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3646.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 204.82% to Rs 467.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 17128.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16555.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4245.093646.21 16 17128.9216555.53 3 OPM %14.6812.75 -11.669.63 - PBDT542.97378.38 43 1585.201133.13 40 PBT455.93299.49 52 1266.24860.80 47 NP157.23158.06 -1 467.87153.49 205
