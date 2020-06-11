EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.53% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 4245.09 crore

Net profit of EID Parry (India) declined 0.53% to Rs 157.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 158.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 4245.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3646.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 204.82% to Rs 467.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 17128.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16555.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

4245.093646.2117128.9216555.5314.6812.7511.669.63542.97378.381585.201133.13455.93299.491266.24860.80157.23158.06467.87153.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)