Business Standard

Future Market Networks standalone net profit declines 72.76% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 34.70% to Rs 26.63 crore

Net profit of Future Market Networks declined 72.76% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 34.70% to Rs 26.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales26.6319.77 35 OPM %42.8131.71 -PBDT7.9413.90 -43 PBT1.777.72 -77 NP1.676.13 -73

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 16:42 IST

