Finance Ministry Says 24 Proposals Worth Rs 8594 Crore Of Stressed NBFCs And HFCs Sanctioned Under Special Liquidity Scheme

The finance ministry on Saturday said 24 proposals worth Rs 8,594 crore of stressed NBFCs and HFCs have been sanctioned under the special liquidity scheme announced as part of the Rs 20.97 lakh crore 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' package.

The scheme, which was launched on July 1, permits both primary and secondary market purchases of debt and seeks to address the short-term liquidity issues of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs).

