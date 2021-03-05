Britannia Industries Ltd gains for fifth session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3505.5, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.76% in last one year as compared to a 36.81% gain in NIFTY and a 15.53% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3505.5, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 15034.3. The Sensex is at 50721.96, down 0.24%. Britannia Industries Ltd has added around 0.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33443.8, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3514.35, up 0.28% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 13.76% in last one year as compared to a 36.81% gain in NIFTY and a 15.53% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 47.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

