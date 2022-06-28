Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 16.67 points or 1.05% at 1577.71 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.45%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 2.73%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 2.19%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.1%),ITI Ltd (down 1.88%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.84%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.99%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 0.87%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.76%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.7%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.39%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.32%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.26%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 178.09 or 0.33% at 52983.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.5 points or 0.21% at 15799.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 34.5 points or 0.14% at 24871.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.55 points or 0.21% at 7718.25.

On BSE,1555 shares were trading in green, 1614 were trading in red and 170 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)