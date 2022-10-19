Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index increasing 78.07 points or 0.92% at 8527.77 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Monarch Networth Capital Ltd (up 5.83%), PNB Housing Finance Ltd (up 4.3%),Fino Payments Bank Ltd (up 4.23%),Arman Financial Services Ltd (up 4.11%),Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (up 3.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oswal Green Tech Ltd (up 2.77%), Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (up 2.73%), Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 2.69%), Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (up 2.58%), and JM Financial Ltd (up 2.39%).

On the other hand, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (down 3.65%), Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd (down 2.37%), and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 1.18%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 301.69 or 0.51% at 59262.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 85.35 points or 0.49% at 17572.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 149.79 points or 0.52% at 28900.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.08 points or 0.41% at 8887.93.

On BSE,1946 shares were trading in green, 814 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

