IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 4.14%

The stock is down 48.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% drop in NIFTY and a 15.7% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 673.4, up 4.14% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 11895.5. The Sensex is at 40562.89, up 0.75%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has added around 11.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25682.8, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 183.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 183.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 674.25, up 4.05% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 48.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% drop in NIFTY and a 15.7% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.06 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

