Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 5.79 points or 0.09% at 6605.29 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Centrum Capital Ltd (down 3.27%), CSB Bank Ltd (down 2.62%),ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.35%),SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 1.93%),CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 1.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HDFC Bank Ltd (down 1.65%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 1.39%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 1.04%), PNB Gilts Ltd (down 1.04%), and Magma Fincorp Ltd (down 0.97%).

On the other hand, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 16.22%), South Indian Bank Ltd (up 15.03%), and Geojit Financial Services Ltd (up 9.64%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 14.71 or 0.03% at 44632.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.55 points or 0.13% at 13131.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 129.64 points or 0.76% at 17258.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.33 points or 0.56% at 5801.56.

On BSE,1863 shares were trading in green, 898 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)