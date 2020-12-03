Financials stocks edge lower

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd rises for third straight session
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd stays supported
A gap-up opening on the cards; key results eyed
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd sees good buying support
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.36%, rises for third straight session
-
Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 5.79 points or 0.09% at 6605.29 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Centrum Capital Ltd (down 3.27%), CSB Bank Ltd (down 2.62%),ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.35%),SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 1.93%),CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 1.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HDFC Bank Ltd (down 1.65%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 1.39%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 1.04%), PNB Gilts Ltd (down 1.04%), and Magma Fincorp Ltd (down 0.97%).
On the other hand, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 16.22%), South Indian Bank Ltd (up 15.03%), and Geojit Financial Services Ltd (up 9.64%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 14.71 or 0.03% at 44632.75.
The Nifty 50 index was up 17.55 points or 0.13% at 13131.3.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 129.64 points or 0.76% at 17258.89.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.33 points or 0.56% at 5801.56.
On BSE,1863 shares were trading in green, 898 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU