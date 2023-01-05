Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index falling 125.88 points or 1.41% at 8830.85 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, BF Investment Ltd (down 10%), Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 7.02%),Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (down 6.25%),Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 5.39%),Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 4.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Punjab & Sind Bank (down 3.47%), South Indian Bank Ltd (down 3.01%), Arihant Capital Markets Ltd (down 2.92%), New India Assurance Company Ltd (down 2.75%), and Paisalo Digital Ltd (down 2.59%).

On the other hand, Fino Payments Bank Ltd (up 3.63%), Max Financial Services Ltd (up 3.51%), and PB Fintech Ltd (up 2.24%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 536.98 or 0.89% at 60120.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 136.05 points or 0.75% at 17906.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 121.86 points or 0.42% at 28871.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.17 points or 0.12% at 8997.16.

On BSE,1337 shares were trading in green, 2083 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

