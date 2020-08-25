Financials shares gain

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 60.37 points or 1.14% at 5339.64 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Max Financial Services Ltd (up 13.24%), LIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 9.56%),Bank of Maharashtra (up 7.52%),Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 4.92%),Canara Bank (up 4.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were RBL Bank Ltd (up 4.09%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 3.75%), Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (up 3.62%), GIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.27%), and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 3.24%).

On the other hand, IIFL Securities Ltd (down 2.49%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.79%), and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (down 1.38%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 136.24 or 0.35% at 38935.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.55 points or 0.28% at 11499.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.97 points or 0.59% at 14942.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.48 points or 0.69% at 5011.89.

On BSE,1316 shares were trading in green, 747 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

