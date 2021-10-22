Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 102.79 points or 2.58% at 4085.97 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 4.06%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.74%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.57%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.97%),Sobha Ltd (up 2.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 2.38%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.16%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.15%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.99%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.79%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 380.37 or 0.62% at 61303.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.55 points or 0.55% at 18278.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.32 points or 0.62% at 28857.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.87 points or 0.48% at 9001.36.

On BSE,1917 shares were trading in green, 775 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)